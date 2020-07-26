UPDATE: Riverfront Festival Plaza Tagged with Black Lives Matter Graffiti

Windsor's Riverfront Festival Plaza has been vandalized in the name of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Images posted to Facebook Sunday show "BLM" and "Black Lives Matter" spray painted throughout the interior of the stage at the foot of McDougall Street and Riverside Drive.

Joe Busico posted the photos and alerted the city to the issue on his morning bike ride.

"This morning I unfortunately saw this disaster and it breaks my heart because everybody goes by there; they don't want to see that," he says.

He tells AM800 News public property is not the place to graffiti political statements.

"To do it to your own property, you can do that, but to do it in an area where people go out everyday day and they see that." says Busico. "You don't get your point across doing that because people might shift attention away from it."

Senior Manager of Parks James Chacko says the graffiti has been removed by the city and Windsor Police Service is looking into the incident.