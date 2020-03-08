UPDATE: Road Reopened Following Fatal Crash in Leamington

Ontario Provincial Police have reopened County Road 34 following a fatal crash in Leamington.

Emergency crews were called to two-vehicle collision on County Road 34 near Mersea Road 21 around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to OPP.

Police will only confirm there has been a fatality in relation to the crash at this time.

County Road 34 was closed between Mersea Road 21 and County Road 37 as part of the investigation.

The road was reopened just before 5 a.m., almost 14 hours later.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from Gord Bacon