iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

UPDATE: Road Reopened Following Fatal Crash in Leamington

AM800-News-OPP-table-logo

Ontario Provincial Police have reopened County Road 34 following a fatal crash in Leamington.

Emergency crews were called to two-vehicle collision on County Road 34 near Mersea Road 21 around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to OPP.

Police will only confirm there has been a fatality in relation to the crash at this time.

County Road 34 was closed between Mersea Road  21 and County Road 37 as part of the investigation.

The road was reopened just before 5 a.m., almost 14 hours later.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

 

With files from Gord Bacon

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

TWITTER