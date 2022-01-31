UPDATE: Search continues for missing woman

Windsor police continue to look for a missing woman and have now released a photo of a vehicle she may be driving.

According to police, 38-year-old Melissa Groleau was last seen on December 29 in Windsor.

She's described as white, standing 5'9" with black hair.

Police say she may be driving a 2005, 4-door Cadillac sedan with damage on the front end and Ontario licence plates CPRH 893.

Anyone with information is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi