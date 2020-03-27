iHeartRadio
UPDATE: Second Standoff with Police Underway in Downtown Windsor

A second police investigation that resulted in brief standoff has ended in downtown Windsor.

Windsor Police Service and the OPP surrounded a home with weapons drawn near the corner of Elliott Street and Louis Avenue some time before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Windsor police will only confirm it is an ongoing investigation.

No word on any arrests or injuries.

Meanwhile, a standoff at Elliott and Mercer on Thursday was resolved around 8:30pm. 

Officers had been called just before 12pm on Thursday to the area for an active investigation.

Windsor police have not confirmed if the two investigations are connected.
 

