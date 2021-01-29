UPDATE: Second Suspect Arrested in Chatham Shooting Investigation

Police now have two people in custody and have named additional suspects in a shooting that injured two people and killed a dog in Chatham.

Contstable Renee Cowell says 19-year-old Rylie Dejuong-Vandusen and 17-year-old young-offender were arrested Friday afternoon.

As heard on AM800 News, a 17-year-old youth and a 37-year-old man were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries while a dog was shot and killed on Harvey Street Tuesday.

Cowell says 17-year-old Kwame James has also been added to the list of suspects.

"Legally we can't release their names or photographs without judicial authorization, so we applied for and were granted permission to release their information for public safely reasons," she added.

Investigators are using every resource available, according to Cowell.

"We're committed to public safety and our goal is to hold those responsible accountable for their actions. This kind of violence will not be tolerated in our community," says Cowell. "To protect the integrity of the investigation I can't get into specifics, but I can tell you that this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence."

Nine-teen-year-old Terry St. Hill is also still wanted in relation to the shooting along with an unnamed man identified in a photo.

The group fled the scene in a white, compact car and are considered armed and dangerous.

If spotted, Police say not to approach the suspects and call 9-1-1 immediately.