Update: Section of Highway 401 near Tilbury now open

All lanes of Highway 401 Westbound at Queen's Line are now open, according to the OPP, after they were closed last night due to a tractor trailer rollover.

Lakeshore fire crews and OPP officers were on scene of the crash near Queensline in Tilbury.

Police say the driver was not injured when his truck flipped onto its side landing on the shoulder of the road.

Officers on the scene say there were no dangerous goods onboard.

Police say they're not certain when the area will reopen as clean-up is underway.