UPDATE: Section of Hwy. 3 Eastbound Reopened Following Buckled Pavement

A new year brings the same old problems for Hwy. 3 as high temperatures have caused the road to buckle, again.

Listeners tell AM800 News the eastbound lanes of the highway were closed at Sexton Sideroad as of 5pm Tuesday after the heat caused sections of the concrete to heave upward.

A caller to AM800 News reported the lanes were reopened as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.

This is the seventh time the road has had the same issue, with the latest in the eastbound portion of the four-lane stretch of the highway.

The westbound lanes of Manning and Malden Rd. were closed for a similar incident in July of 2019.

Officials in Essex County have contacted the province to try and figure out what is wrong with the highway west of Manning, but little has been done since.

The MTO responded to AM800 News in July of 2019 and said, "The ministry has a contract tendered to complete these repairs this Summer."