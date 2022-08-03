UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning has ended for the region

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has ended for the region.

Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada meteorologists were tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.