UPDATE: Six COVID-19 Cases Identified at Essex County Schools

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has confirmed at case of COVID-19 at several area schools Friday.

A case of the virus was identified earlier today at Cardinal Carter Catholic Secondary School in Leamington.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board added a case at Windsor's Catholic Central High School and a case at Holy Names High School to the list this afternoon.

According to the release, the health unit is reaching out to anyone directly affected by the case and the school board has sent a message out to student and staff to keep them updated.

The Greater Essex County District School Board announced three new cases of the virus via its website Friday as well.

A staff member at Windsor's Roseville and at Maxwell Public Elementary Schools and a student at Sandwich Secondary School in LaSalle have tested positive for the virus.

Schools have moved to vitual learning, but both boards continue to update the public on cases.