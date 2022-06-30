UPDATE: Six local beaches not recommended for swimming

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has resampled the water from one local beach.

Earlier this week, Point Pelee North West Beach was closed to the public.

Re-testing results show that Point Pelee North West Beach is now not recommended for swimming.

This brings the total to six beaches not recommended for swimming.

Beach water quality testing also has Belle River Beach, Seacliff Beach, Mettawas Beach, Colchester Beach and Holiday Beach listed as unsafe for swimming due to high levels of bacteria in the waters that may pose a risk to your health.

Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, and Sandpoint Beach remain open and are safe to swim in.