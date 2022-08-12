UPDATE: Six local beaches not recommended for swimming

Six local beaches are not recommended for swimming this week.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit had Belle River Beach listed as closed due to high levels of bacteria in the water that may pose a risk to your health.

However, resampling of the water now has it listed as not recommended for swimming.

The Health Unit also has Seacliff Beach, Mettawas Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach and Holiday Beach listed as unsafe for swimming.

Cedar Island Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, and Sandpoint Beach remain open and are safe to swim in.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of WECHU