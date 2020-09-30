UPDATE: Six New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced six new cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Of the cases announced Wednesday morning, four are the result of close contact with someone already diagnosed with the virus while two cases are listed as community spread.

During his daily briefing, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed once again asked the public to stay home if they are experiencing symptoms or have symptoms.

"The responsible thing would be if you have symptoms stay home and do the online testing," says Dr. Ahmed. "If it directs you to go for the swab, please go and get tested."

He's recommending those with symptoms to do the online COVID test.

"If you have symptoms, you stay home and if you have symptoms that can be consistent with COVID, if you run the self online testing, if it's recommending you to go get tested, please go and get tested," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says the responsible thing to do is to stay home if you have symptoms.

"That's the only way we can stay on top of it instead of someone taking a chance with their symptoms and going out, potentially affecting other people and then those people, if they don't know what they are dealing with, they can potentially affect other people and very quickly we can have a large number of cases in our community," says Dr. Ahmed.

Windsor-Essex now has 2,663 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began along with 76 deaths. 2,535 cases are listed as resolved.

An outbreak protocol is in place at one long-term care or retirement home in the area.