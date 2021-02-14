UPDATE: Six People Homeless Following House Fire on Bridge Ave

The cause is listed as electrical failure in a house fire near the University of Windsor.

Windsor Fire and Rescue was called to the 1300-block of Bridge Ave just after 9pm last night and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.

According to Windsor fire, the blaze started in the basement with damage estimated at $100,000.

While no injuries are reported, two adults and four children have been left homeless.