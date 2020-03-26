UPDATE Sixth Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Windsor-Essex

A woman in her 60s is the sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and the first to be admitted to hospital.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says the woman had recently travelled outside of Canada. According to the health unit, she began showing symptoms on March 18 and went to Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette Campus for testing on Monday.

Results came in Thursday night, but hospital CEO David Musyj says she was admitted for medical reasons and symptoms related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“The necessary precautions were taken since the patient first came to hospital. ” says Musyj. “The patient is being cared for by our amazing and capable team members and we are taking all the necessary steps to protect this patient, our staff and our other patients at Windsor Regional Hospital.”

Musyj tells A800 News all infection control precautions were taken. While the woman was sick enough to be admitted, Musyj says she's stable and resting comfortably.

As of Thursday afternoon, 658 people in Windsor-Essex have been tested, with 200 coming back negative and the rest pending or positive, according to the health unit.