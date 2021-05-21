UPDATE: Splash Pads are allowed to Open for Long Weekend

Splash pads in Windsor will be open over Victoria Day Weekend.

The Ontario government will allow splash pads to stay open this weekend, instead of waiting for phase one of the province's reopening plan.

On Thursday, the province said splash pads wouldn't be allowed to open until mid-June.

That decision is being reversed after backlash from several mayors, according to CTV News.

According to a statement from the office of Deputy Minister of Health Christine Elliott, "splash pads ... can be safely enjoyed, we have amended the regulation to align splash pads/spray pads with other outdoor recreational amenities."

City of Windsor splash pads will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the exception of Remington Park.

Splash pads will be allowed to open Saturday morning.