UPDATE: Stabbing Prompts Standoff in Downtown Windsor

One person is in custoday after a nearly 12-hour stand off in Windsor.

According to police, a man left a home in the 400 block of Bruce Ave. and was arrested without incident.

Police were called just before 7am on Wednesday for a possible stabbing where the victim was located on University Ave. West — the victim was taken to the hospital.

An investigation revealed the assault may have involved weapons and that a firearm may be stored in the residence in a multi-unit dwelling in the 400 block of Bruce Ave. south of Park.

Police surrounded the building with weapons drawn and have communicated with the suspect who is refusing to leave.

At 10:30am, officers were able to establish telephone communication with the suspect and the Windsor Police Mobile Command Centre was dispatched to the scene.

The investigation continues and there is no word on possible charges.