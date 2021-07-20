UPDATE: State of Emergency Declared in Wheatley Following Gas Leak

A state of emergency has been declared in Wheatley.

A hydrogen sulfide leak was detected Monday morning prompting the evacuation of several homes and businesses in the area of Erie St. N.

According to a release, officials are still trying to determine the source of the leak and the municipality of Chatham-Kent is taking steps to ensure the community remains safe.

A total of 52 people in 23 homes and 13 businesses have been evacuated.

Erie St. N. between Talbot St. and Elm St. and Talbot St. E. between Erie St. and Little St. remain closed.

Town staff are working to provide emergency accommodations where needed.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to call 311 with any questions.