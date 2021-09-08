UPDATE: Suspect arrested in sexual assault investigation

Windsor police say they have now identified and arrested a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

Police had released pictures and a description of a suspect Tuesday as they sought the public's help to locate the man.

Investigators say around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 31, a woman was in a bus shelter in the 1400 block of Ouellette Avenue when a man allegedly made unwanted sexual advances before he suddenly reached over and touched her in a sexual manner.

The suspect fled the scene on foot southbound on Ouellette Avenue and then went westbound on Shepherd Street.

At this time, the suspect's name has not been released and there's no word on any charges.

Police say the matter remains under investigation.