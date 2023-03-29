UPDATE: Suspect identified in Windsor robbery case

The Windsor Police Service reports that a suspect has been identified in connection to a robbery case in the city where an employee at a store was threatened with a knife.

Police released an image of the suspect on Tuesday as they sought the public's help to identify the individual.

On March 27, at 2:45 p.m., police say the man entered a store in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Rd E.

The suspect allegedly stole a box of vape cartridges and ran out of the store.

Investigators report that when the man was confronted by the store clerk, the suspect took out a knife and threatened him.

Police say the case remains under investigation. No name has been released and at this time, no charges have been laid.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.