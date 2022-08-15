UPDATE: Suspect shot by police following weapons call in area of Wyandotte and Ouellette

Windsor Police say officers were called to the area of Wyandotte and Ouellette this afternoon, for a call involving a person with a weapon.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Wyandotte Street East and Ouellette Avenue for a report of a person wielding a machete and threatening people.

During the course of the interaction with the ​subject, one officer deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon and another officer shot the man. The subject, a 70 year old man, was shot and transported to the hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening-injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident​.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area but that there is no risk to public safety at this time.

As per provincial legislation the Special Investigations Unit has carriage of this investigation.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including videos or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.