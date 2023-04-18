UPDATE: Suspect turns themselves in following reported sexual assault at a women's shelter

Windsor Police have stated that a suspect has turned themselves in following a reported sexual assault at a women's shelter.

On Tuesday afternoon, police posted to social media that they were looking for a suspect in connection to a sexual assault earlier this month.

A female victim contacted police on April 4 to report that she had been sexually assaulted while staying at a Windsor women’s shelter.

The suspect is reported to have been staying at the shelter at the same time and allegedly climbed into the victim's bed and sexually assaulted her.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.