UPDATE: Suspect with weapon who was shot by Windsor Police has died

Windsor Police say officers were called to the area of Wyandotte and Ouellette this afternoon, for a call involving a person with a weapon.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Wyandotte Street East and Ouellette Avenue for a report of a person wielding a machete and threatening people.

During the course of the interaction with the subject, one officer deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon and another officer shot the man.

The subject, a 70 year old man from Windsor, was shot and transported to the hospital.

The Windsor Police Service is confirming that the person who was injured has died while in hospital.

​The scene continues to be held by officers pending further investigation by the Special Investigations Unit and are asking that the public avoid the area at this time.

Wyandotte Street at Ouellette Avenue remains closed to vehicle and pedestrian​ traffic.

As per provincial legislation the SIU has carriage of this investigation.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including videos or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.