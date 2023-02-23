UPDATE: Teenage boy transferred to London ICU after being hit by falling branch

A 13-year-old boy, Christian Murphy, who was hit by a falling tree branch has been transferred to a London ICU.

A relative of the teen tells AM800 that he is in stable condition but is sedated at this time at a London hospital.

A GoFundMe page has been started for the family as well.

According to the GoFundMe post, the teen was outside cleaning up some of the branches that were broken from an ice storm on Wednesday when one of the branches fell on him.

It happened outside a home on the west side of LaSalle.

Fire and EMS crews attended the scene and the teen was transported to the hospital.

According to the relative, he was then transferred to London shortly after, mainly because of the head injury and due to the loss of blood.

They say he suffered a severe head injury, however there was no internal bleeding and there was no neck fracture.

The teen arrived in London around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday evening.

The family asks that those in the community keep him in their thoughts and prayers.