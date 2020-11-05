UPDATE: Tentative Deal Reached Between Unifor and Integram
A tentative deal has been reached between Magna Integram Windsor Seating and the union representing its workers.
According to Unifor Local 444's Twitter account, a ratification vote will take place Sunday, November 8.
The tentative agreement comes after the two sides continued negotiations past a midnight strike deadline.
Wages and benefits are two of the key issues for the more than 800 full-time workers at the Patillo Road plant.
They voted 92 per cent in favour of strike action in late September.