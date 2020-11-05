iHeartRadio
UPDATE: Tentative Deal Reached Between Unifor and Integram

A tentative deal has been reached between Magna Integram Windsor Seating and the union representing its workers.

According to Unifor Local 444's Twitter account, a ratification vote will take place Sunday, November 8.

The tentative agreement comes after the two sides continued negotiations past a midnight strike deadline.

Wages and benefits are two of the key issues for the more than 800 full-time workers at the Patillo Road plant.

They voted 92 per cent in favour of strike action in late September.

