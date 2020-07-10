UPDATE: The AM800 Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2020

Environment Canada has ended a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Windsor-Essex. The warning was ended at 3:46pm.

A Heat Warning remains in effect from Environment Canada for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

A prolonged period of hot weather continues. Daytime high temperatures in excess of 31 degrees Celsius, with humidex values near 40 are expected. Overnight lows near or in excess of 21 degrees Celsius are also expected through this period, providing little relief from the heat.

Friday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday Night: Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 21.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 36. UV index 7 or high.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Monday: Periods of rain. High 29.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 31.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 33.