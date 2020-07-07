UPDATE: The AM800 Forecast for July 7, 2020

A Heat Warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

According to Environment Canada, a prolonged period of hot weather will continue through the rest of this week.

There is a special air quality statement in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada says persons in or near these areas should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.

Tuesday: Sunny this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 33. Humidex 41. UV index 11 or extreme.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 22.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 34. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.

Thursday: Sunny. High 35.

Friday: Sunny. High 34.

Saturday: Showers. High 29.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Monday: Sunny. High 30.