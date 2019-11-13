UPDATE: Third Shift at WAP Extended Until End of March 2020

Another extension for the third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Unifor Local 444 says it has been notified by the company that the third shift will be extended until the end of March 2020.

A stetement from the company confirms the news, stating "FCA confirms that the third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant will be extended until the end of Q1 2020. The Company will continue to review the feasibility of maintaining the shift."

About 1,500 employees work on the shift.

FCA first announced the elimination of the shift to take effect on September 30th, but it was pushed back to October 21st and then the end of 2019.

Unifor Local 444 Secretary Treasurer James Stewart credits sales for the extension but the goal is long-term stability and job security for all workers.

"The best scenario is that sales pick up and they find with the new product, I'm talking about the Voyager, the lower line so to speak of the new Pacifica, starts gaining some ground," he says.

Stewarts says every extension is a good extension but admits it is hard for the junior workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant and workers at the feeder plants to plan long-term.

He says the company knows it has a good thing in Windsor.

"They are looking at what the sales forecast are, that is part of it and quite frankly, they [FCA] know they build a good product at the Windsor Assembly Plant, they know the workers there have done a lot of work to make the company succeed and provide a good product for the customer," says Stewart.

The Windsor Assembly Plant currently employs 6,000 workers and produces nearly 1,500 minivans a day when operating at full volume.