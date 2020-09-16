UPDATE: Three More Businesses Added to List of Possible COVID-19 Exposure Points in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has added three more sites to its list of potential COVID-19 exposure points.

The health unit says Spago on Dougall Avenue may have been exposed to the virus on September 6, 9 and 10.

The Chelsea at 576 Ouellette Avenue is also listed as a potential exposure site. The health unit says the restaurant may have been exposed on September 6.

Meanwhile, Kindred Credit Union on Erie Street South in Leamington has also been listed as a potential exposure point.

The health unit says the credit union may have been exposed to the virus on September 3 and 4.

There are now six sites listed on the health unit's potential exposure page.

Email from The Chelsea to AM800 News