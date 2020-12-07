UPDATE: Three People Displaced After $200,000 House Fire in Windsor

Damage is estimated at $200,000 following a house fire in Windsor.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Windsor Fire and Rescue was called to a house fire the 300-block of California Avenue near University Avenue West.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee say the fire started on the front porch.

"The cause of the fire is careless disposal of smoking materials," says Lee. "The residents were throwing their cigarette butts into a recycle bin so it had paper and some other stuff in it and caught on fire."

No injuries are reported but three of the five students living in the home have been displaced.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi