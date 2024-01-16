Update: Three people from Tilbury arrested and charged with first degree murder

Three people from Tilbury have been arrested and charged with first degree murder in what police are calling an isolated incident.

On January 12 at approximately 11 a.m., the Chatham-Kent Police Service responded to Jacob Road in Dover Township after a deceased man was located on the roadside.

The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Henry Neudorf of Tilbury.

The suspects, two men and a woman, ranging in age from 34 to 61, have been charged with first degree murder.

Investigators say all parties involved are known to each other and there's no concern for public safety.

The Chatham Kent Police Service encourages anyone with information related to this case to contact Detective Cole Abbott at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 80262. You can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).