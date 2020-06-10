UPDATE: Thunderstorm Warning Ends for Windsor-Essex

Severe weather with high winds, heavy rain and nickel sized hail ripped through the region Wednesday night.

Trees, powerlines and utility poles have been reported down in several regions of Essex County.

Enwin is still reporting several outages due to the storm; the status of those outages can be found here.

Windsor Police Service and Windsor Fire and Rescue say no serious injuries have been reported due to the severe weather, but numourous calls came in for damage.