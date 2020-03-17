UPDATE: Tom Brady Announces He Will Leave the Patriots

Tom Brady appears poised to leave the only football home he has ever had.

The centerpiece of the New England Patriots' championship dynasty over the past two decades, took to social media on Tuesday to say "my football journey will take place elsewhere."

In a two-part message, Brady thanked the Patriots and the fans and said "FOREVER A PATRIOT."

The NFL club also released statements from Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft as well as Head Coach Bill Belichick.

"Tom was not just a player who bought into our program. He was one of its original creators. Tom lived and perpetuated our culture. On a daily basis, he was a tone setter and a bar raiser...." said Bellichick.

The one-year contract Brady signed before last season expires Wednesday afternoon, and his agent could negotiate a deal with another team on Tuesday, though it can't be official yet.