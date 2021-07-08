iHeartRadio
UPDATE: Tornado Warning Ends Thunderstorm Warning Remains for Windsor-Essex

A tornado warning for Windsor-Essex has been downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada is tracking severe storms capable of producing very strong winds and nickel size hail.

According to the warning, a system just south of Belle River in Lakeshore, Ont. is capable of wind gusts reaching 90 km/h that could have resulted in tornados.

Environment Canada is also tracking a storm near Amherstburg that could cause damage if it makes land.

According to the warning, areas of Lakeshore, Essex Centre, Colchester, Harrow, Cottam and Comber should be on alert.

 

 

