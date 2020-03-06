UPDATE: Toronto Teen who was the subject of an Ambert Alert has been found safe

A Toronto teen has been found safe following an Amber Alert Thursday.

According to police, 14-year old Shammah Jolayemi was abducted in Toronto and was being held as retribution for his stepbrother's alleged drug debt of approximately $4-million, according to police.

Police will hold a news conference Friday morning to release more details.

"We believe Shammah was abducted as retribution for an unpaid drug debt," Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts told CTV Thursday. "Investigators believe Shammah's brother owes a large debt in relation to a multi-kilo cocaine rip [theft] and has since fled the GTA."

Police say Shammah was last seen screaming "help me, help me" as he was forced into a black Jeep Wrangler by two men at 353 Driftwood Ave. in the city's Black Creek neighbourhood.

"The full resources of the Toronto police service in conjunction with the valuable assistance of the OPP has been engaged and tasked with finding Shamamah and bringing him home safely," says Watts. "We would encourage those who took Shammah to drop him off in a safe place, contact a lawyer and turn themselves in."

What is believed to be the vehicle involved in the kidnapping has been found "burned out" near Caledon, Ont., but there have been no sightings of Shammah, according to Watts.