UPDATE: Tractor Trailer with 44,000lbs of Beef Catches Fire on Highway 401

The eastbound lanes of the 401 in Chatham-Kent have reopened after a tractor trailer caught fire Thursday morning.

Provincial police say the truck, loaded with 44-thousand pounds of beef, became engulfed in flames just before 5 a.m.

The driver managed to disconnect his truck from the trailer and was not hurt.

The eastbound lanes were closed several hours from Queens Line to Bloomfield Road as crews removed the truck and cleaned the area.