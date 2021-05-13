UPDATE: Transit Windsor Routes Identified as COVID-19 Exposure Points

Three highly travelled Transit Windsor routes have been identified as potential COVID-19 exposure points.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit made the announcement "out of an abundance of caution" Thursday. Transit Windsor's Executive Director Tyson Craig confirmed two staff members tested positive for the virus.

Craig says the drivers worked the Crosstown 2, Dougall 6 and Transway 1C routes.

The dates and times in question include: May 3 from 9:45 a.m. through 1:30 a.m. the following morning, May 4 from 9:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and May 6 to May 8 from 9:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Craig says drivers are behind class partitions and everyone on board is required to wear a mask under federal law.

"The risk to the public in this case is extremely low and the information is simply put out there in the public interest," says Craig.

He says it's the first time Transit Windsor has had to deal with drivers contracting the virus.

"We've done pretty well so far throughout this pandemic, unfortunately, we've got a couple employees that contracted COVID-19," he says. "There's no link at this point showing the transmission occurred in the workplace."

Anyone who may have rode the bus during on the selected dates and times is being asked, "to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure."

Craig says both drivers are expected to make a full recovery.