UPDATE: Transit Windsor Will Resume in May

WINDSOR — After putting the brakes on Transit Windsor nearly a month ago, city buses will hit city streets again next week.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens announced Monday morning that transit buses will resume operations beginning on Monday, May 4th on an enhanced Sunday schedule until May 31.

But he emphasizes, it should be for essential trips only.

Dilkens put a stop to the service at the end of March to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Following the best advice of international public health experts, we know that the resumption of service needs to be slow and deliberate to make sure that we don't risk a second wave or drive community spread of COVID-19," he says.

The buses will have enhanced cleanings especially of high touch areas such as handrails and bell chords.

There will also be signs posted on some seats on board the bus asking passengers to not sit there, to ensure physical distancing of two metres.

Transit Windsor Executive Director Pat Delmore says although there are 40 seats on a bus, it should be at least half empty to keep everyone safe.

"They are looking at what the actual total number of passengers on a bus will be allowed to be, throughout the transit industry, that number is between 10 and 15," says Delmore.

Delmore points out there will be some obstacles.

"It will be a struggle and a challenge for us to manage this," he says. "We are asking the public that this is just for essential trips only. We recognize the importance of public transit in our community and there are people who do need our buses to get to and from work."

Since passengers will be boarding from the back of the bus, the fares are being waived for the time being.

