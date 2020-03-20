UPDATE: Trudeau Confirms Border to Close at Midnight

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canada-U.S. borders will close to non-essential travel at midnight.

It was announced on Thursday that a mutual decision was made between the two countries to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Essential workers such as those in healthcare will still be permitted to cross however, irregular migrants will be turned away back to the United States when they reach the Canadian border.

Trudeau says it's all part of an agreement with the U.S. to addresses concerns about the difficulty of screening refugee claimants for COVID-19 when they arrive.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand, and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains are to provide more details at a briefing this afternoon.

The federal government is unveiling a plan to have companies quickly produce supplies of needed medical equipment to cope with the rapidly multiplying cases of COVID-19 across Canada.

Speaking from Rideau Cottage on Friday morning, Trudeau says the plan will provide support to manufacturers that want to retool their assembly lines to build ventilators, masks and other personal protective gear. It will also help those already producing the products to quickly scale up.

Trudeau also says that the government is in discussions with airline to repatriate Canadians who are overseas, and the first flight will leave this weekend from Morocco.

— with files from The Canadian Press