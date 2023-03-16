UPDATE: Two people in custody following lengthy standoff in Walkerville

Two people are in custody following a lengthy standoff at a home in Walkerville.

According to a tweet from the Windsor Police Service, an "active police investigation" in the 1000-block of Lincoln Road began shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Officers remain on scene.

The intersections of Richmond Street and Gladstone Avenue, Richmond Street and Windermere Road, and Richmond Street and Ontario Street are closed to all vehicles and pedestrians, but police say the area will soon re-open.

It is not known at this time what the investigation pertains to.