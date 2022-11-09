UPDATE: Two-year-old Toronto girl found safe after amber alert issued

A two-year-old Toronto girl who was subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe in St. Catharines, police say.

According to officials, Alicia Choy was taken Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. from 481 Keele Street.

An alert was pushed onto phones, televisions, and radio stations just after 7:45 p.m.

Her father, 41-year-old Logan Anthony Choy, was identified by police as the suspect.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., Toronto police confirmed Choy had been found in St. Catharines and was safely in police custody.