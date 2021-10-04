UPDATE: U.S. bound traffic moving at the Ambassador Bridge

The Windsor Police Service reports that U.S. bound traffic is being allowed to cross the Ambassador Bridge again as an investigation into an "isolated incident" of possible explosives continues.

The Canada Border Services Agency alerted police late this morning after possible explosives were located inside a vehicle in secondary inspection.

The driver of the involved vehicle is being detained by the CBSA as part of the investigation.

Police say no threat is associated with this and is believed to be an isolated incident.

The area was evacuated as a result.

Traffic is now being rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge near Sarnia.

People are told to avoid the area.

This is a developing story