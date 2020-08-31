UPDATE: Unifor Detroit Three Members Vote in Favour of Strike Action

Unifor has been given a strong strike mandate from its Detroit Three members.

The members have voted overwhelming in favour of strike action, if needed, to back contract demands with the automakers.

The members voted online over the weekend where FCA members voted 98.4 per cent in favour of strike action, Ford Motor Company members voted 96.4 per cent in favour while General Motors members voted 95.3 per cent in favour.

James Stewart is the union's Chair of Master Bargaining for FCA.

He says the results from the strike authorization votes are encouraging.

"They provided us, their bargaining committee with a clear set of demands. needs and wants for us to present to the company and they're saying clearly that they support the bargaining, that they want to make sure their issues are addressed," says Stewart.