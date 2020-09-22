UPDATE: Unifor Reaches Tentative Deal with Ford

A tentative deal has been reached between Unifor and Ford Motor Company.

Unifor National President Jerry Dias made the announcement Tuesday morning and says $1.95-billion worth of investments will go into the plants in both Windsor and Oakville.

As part of the investment into Windsor, Dias says a 6.8 litre engine will be introduced in 2022.

“There's no question that that will give our plant the type of stability, just frankly flowing from the negotiated settlement with the 7.3 litre back in 2016, so I will argue this is another home run for the facility.”

Dias says Ford has identified the operations in Windsor as one of the key power train operations, which he says brings future investments.

“So we know that our members in Windsor will be employed for the long-term,” he says. “We know that there will be incredible opportunities for young people in Windsor for quite a while. We've come a long way in Windsor from our contract negotiations in 2016 when there was a cloud over that facility's head, that cloud no longer exists.”

As of now, Dias says the plant in Windsor already builds the engines for the company's most successful vehicles.

“The F-150 trucks, the Mustang, the 6.8 litre will be just another step as we negotiate stability for this operation," he adds. “So, if I'm working today for Ford in Windsor, I'm feeling awfully good because I'm not worried about layoffs, I'm thinking about the long-term.”

Talks between the union and the automaker were extended just ahead of a deadline of 11:59 p.m. eastern time Monday night.

Workers had previously voted to support a strike if a deal could not be reached by that deadline.

Members will vote on the tentative deal on Sunday which will then set the tone for upcoming talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and General Motors, respectively.