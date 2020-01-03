UPDATE: Union Announces Shutdown for Windsor Assembly Plant 

The union representing workers at Fiat Chrysler's Windsor Assembly Plant has announced a layoff later this month.

Unifor Local 444 announced the shutdown the week of Jan. 20 via Facebook.

Fiat Chrysler's LouAnn Gosselin says the company cannot confirm the layoff, adding FCA doesn't release its production schedule more than two weeks in advance.

But Unifor's Dave Cassidy says the company informed the union of the shutdown as of 6pm Friday night.

"In this industry things change by the minute ... so as of now I'm glad that people have a little bit of a heads up. Usually they don't plan this far out, but they've notified the union that we'll be down the week of Jan. 20," says Cassidy.

He tells AM800 News details on what motivated the layoff have not been provided.

"Usually this time of year sales are a little bit slow coming out of Christmas. It wouldn't be fair for me to say it's the absolute reason, but that's what I surmise at this point," he says.

Cassidy says the layoff will likely extend to several suppliers throughout Essex County.

"Being the biggest employer in the city of Windsor, it negatively affects a lot of facilities. We have our feeder plants that rely directly on Windsor Assembly Plant and people feel the pinch every time it shuts down," he added.

Cassidy says a January shutdown isn't out of the ordinary, but it usually comes in the form of an extended Christmas break.