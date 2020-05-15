UPDATE: University of Windsor's Fall Semester to be Done Online

The University of Windsor has announced courses will move online for fall semester.

In a statement posted on the university's website, it says the university will deliver courses including final exams online to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

Provost and Vice President Academic Douglas Kneale says, with the exception of clinical courses that may still occur with strict protocols in place, students will not be on campus until at least January.

"Most institutions are taking this approach. I think it's sensible, and it respects the health and safety of our community," added Kneale.

He says administration is hard at work making sure the online experience is seamless.

"There will be follow up communications tailored to specific audience. I know people will have questions and we will certainly respond to those and point people to some FAQ's on our website," he says.

University of Windsor Student Alliance President Herman Dayal says the UWSA was part of the process and calls the decision difficult but necessary for student safety.

"It's a difficult decision to see courses go online and I won't be able to see my peers like I normally could but again bearing in mind that the health and safety of our students is the most important,'' he says.

As heard on AM800 News, thousands of students across Canada have signed petitions looking for a tuition break if virtual classrooms are used.

"Definitely students are of the belief that because online is a different experience, I should be given leeway on my tuition," says Dayal. "That's something that we're constantly in talks with the university."

He says students are also wondering if they'll have to pay fees.

"There has been some consideration when it comes to, well this fee, I'm not paying for this service, I don't have access to this service so why should I be paying for it right," he says.

Kneale says students are still receiving their education and their degrees so UWindsor isn't lowering tuition, but it's being flexible in other areas.

"Discounts in terms of recreation fees, parking, fees on letters of permission and applications for leaves of absence at the graduate students level; we are being flexible in those areas," he says.

Kneale says the university chose to make the announcement in May to assure students had plenty of time to weight their options.

He says the university hopes to reopen for the winter semester in January, but they won't rush things and risk the safety of staff and students.

The fall semester gets underway in September.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon and Rob Hindi.