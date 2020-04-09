UPDATE: Up to 44,000 Canadians Could Die from COVID-19

Under the current public health measures — which officials consider strong — up to 44,000 Canadians could die from COVID-19 in the months ahead. However, federal modelling shows the death rate could skyrocket if efforts stopped.

Federal projections released by Health Canada detailed the overall best- and worst-case scenarios for the pandemic's spread and impact in Canada, varying on the degree of actions taken by governments and Canadians.

If stringent measures remain in place, the country's top public health officer predicted the pandemic could cost at least 4,500 lives over its course. Without such controls, models indicate as many as 80 per cent of the population could have been infected, and as many as 350,000 could have died.

"These stark numbers tell us we must do everything we can now to remain in that best-case scenario,'" says Dr. Theresa Tam. "We must minimize the population infected... in order to keep deaths, ICU admissions and hospitalizations as low as possible."

The agency says the fight against the novel coronavirus will likely take many months and require cycles of tighter and weaker controls.

Under all scenarios the peak appears to be coming sometime between late spring and early fall.

