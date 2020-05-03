UPDATE: WECHU Reporting 11 New Cases of COVID-19 and No Deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths Sunday.
That's up slightly from Saturday's eight new cases, but four more people have recovered from the virus as of 1 p.m.
Essex County's total now sits at 623 confirmed cases and 51 dead — 202 people have made a full recovery — making the total active cases in the community 370.
The health unit says it's monitoring all 44 long term health care facilities in Essex County and there are still outbreaks of COVID-19 at: AMICA, Sun Parlour, Lifetimes on Riverside, Heron Terrace, Country Village Homes, Franklin Gardens, and Extendicare Southwood Lakes.
A total of 8,021 people have been tested for COVID-19 locally with 1,362 tests pending, according to the WECHU.
The latest numbers from CTV News show 434 new cases in Ontario for a total of 17,553 and 40 more deaths for a total of 1,216 dead — there are 2,664 new cases of the virus Canada-wide for a total of 59,378 and 3,681 deaths.
According to CTV, 24,729 people have recovered from the virus across Canada.
The total active cases nationwide are 30,968.as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday.