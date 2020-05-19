UPDATE: Widespread Flooding Across Windsor-Essex

The Canard River in Amherstburg is spilling its banks along South Riverview Drive, west of Beneteau Drive, which is affecting low lying roads and properties downstream.

ERCA also reports flooded areas in Kingsville including Heritage Road, west of the Cedar Creek bridge.

Cotterie Park Road, between Fox Run Road and Mersea Road 2, and Marentette Beach Road in Leamington is flooded.

ERCA says flooding is reported in Leamington, Kingsville, Amherstburg, LaSalle and Pelee Island.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning that is in effect until Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

A combination of heavy rain, strong east winds and record high water levels has lead to widespread flooding across Windsor-Essex.

In LaSalle, low lying roadways and properties west of Front Road and south of Turkey Creek are flooded, including Martin Lane, Willow Drive, Wahneta Avenue and Senator Street.

The town has closed all roads west of Front Road, as well as the LaSalle Boat Ramp on Front Road at Laurier Drive, and the LaSalle Recreational Trails along Turkey Creek at Matchette Road.

The town issued a statement warning all residents west of Front Road to steer clear of flooded streets.

According to the release, motorists are asked not to drive down flooded roads as the wake caused by vehicles could damage properties.

Homeowners should stay out of flooded basements due to the risk of electrocution with rising waters, according to the town.

Officials are also asking residents to keep loved ones and pets away from standing water and flooded shorelines that can also hide hazards below the surface.

Homeowners are asked to call the town at 519-969-4143 to let them know they've left the property and where they can be reached in the event of an emergency.

With files from Paul McDonald, Gord Bacon and Rob Hindi