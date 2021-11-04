UPDATE: Windsor Assembly Plant cleared to return to work Friday

Unifor Local 444 reports that everything is back to normal at the Windsor Assembly Plant after reports of an explosion Thursday afternoon.

Police attended the scene in the 2100 block of Chrysler Centre, and multiple workers told CTV News the plant was evacuated around 5:30 p.m.

The Windsor Police Service Explosive Disposal Unit also attended the scene to help with determining a possible cause.

Police say there were no injuries reported and asked the public to avoid the area.

A statement from Stellantis said the company was aware of an incident in a vacant section of the plant.

The space has since been cleared and employees are expected to report to work at their regularly scheduled time.

Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy is expected to release a statement on the situation on Friday.

