UPDATE: Windsor Assembly Plant Operating for 2 Weeks but Down the Rest of August

Windsor Assembly Plant will be up and running next week.

Unifor Local 444 announced the plant will be operating the week of Aug. 2 and would be idle the rest of the month, but has since added the week of Aug. 9.

Production will then be halted the weeks of Aug.16 and Aug. 23 for a two week shutdown.

The assembly plant has been down for most of the year due to a shortage of microchips.

Production did resumed at the plant the week of July 5 before being shut down for the remainder of the month.

The plant was first shutdown on March 29 but did run partial shifts the week of May 31 before shutting down again.

When the shutdown was first announced in March, it was only expected to last one month.

There are more than 4,000 unionized workers at the assembly plant.